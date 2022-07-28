SC autonomy protected by constitution: Sheikh Rashid

General elections will be held in October or November: Sheikh Rashid

28 July,2022 11:22 am

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Awami Muslim League (AML) head Sheikh Rashid has said that Supreme Court’s (SC) autonomy has constitutional protection, and its power can be increased but not decreased.

Former Interior Minister, in a series of tweets, said that the SC cannot be used at anyone’s will. Overseas Pakistanis will get their right to vote and NAB amendments would be reversed, he claimed.

He added that the Centre cannot impose Governor rule in Punjab. He also claimed that the government will be ousted before they can sell national assets.

AML head also claimed that that Punjab’s ‘political garbage’ would be dumped into the trash. Nawaz Sharif would not return to Pakistan and general elections will be held in October or November, he predicted.