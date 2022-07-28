All state organs should act within domains stipulated by constitution: PM
Pakistan
All state organs should act within domains stipulated by constitution: PM
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that all state organs should act within the domains stipulated by constitution for a smooth and effective working of democratic system.
In a tweet on Thursday, he said it was also the core of his argument during the speech at the National Assembly.
Shehbaz Sharif said we will be moving in a circle getting nowhere without understanding it.
— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 28, 2022