Two cops martyred in Peshawar, one in Nowshera in firing incidents

Police have launched search operation after both incidents to arrest the culprits.

28 July,2022 06:01 am

PESHAWAR/NOWSHERA (Dunya News) – At least two policemen were martyred in Peshawar and one in Nowshera in firing by some unidentified miscreants on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, some unidentified person opened fire at a police mobile in the jurisdiction of Matni Police Station due to which Constable Sher Akbar and Constable Jan Ali embraced martyrdom while a police ASI sustained injuries.

Police have launched search operation to arrest the culprits. The injured ASI and dead bodies have been shifted to Nothia Khan Hospital.

In Nowshera, some unidentified persons opened fire at the Police Rider Squad due to which a police official embraced martyrdom while another was wounded. Police have launched a search operation in the area to arrest the attackers.

