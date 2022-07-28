Met Office predicts more rain in various parts of country

28 July,2022 05:09 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - More rain, wind/thundershower is expected in upper and central Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north and eastern Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast, isolated heavy falls are likely in Kashmir, upper Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northeastern Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

The Met Office has also warned that heavy rains may generate urban flooding and flash flooding in local Nullahs of Karachi, Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Musa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan during the period.

The rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu during the forecast period. Travelers and tourists are advised to remain more cautious during the forecast period.

In Islamabad, rain-wind/thundershower with heavy falls is expected in Islamabad.

In Punjab, more rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Okara, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang, Khushab, Mianwali, Hafizabad, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan and Sargodha.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in Potohar region, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore and Kasur during the period.

In Sindh, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Karachi, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu and surroundings. Partly cloudy weather is expected elsewhere in the province.

In Balochistan, partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province with more rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavy falls in Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Bolan, Kohlu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Sibbi, Mastung, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Awaran, Kharan and Dalbandin.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan, Haripur, Buner, Balakot, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Khyber, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kurram, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan. Heavy falls may occur in Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Dir, Swat, Peshawar, Malakand and Bajur during the period.

In Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavy falls is expected in Kashmir. Cloudy weather with chances of rain-thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan.

