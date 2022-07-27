Days of Punjab govt numbered, claims Fazlur Rehman

27 July,2022 10:36 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday claimed that the days of the newly elected Punjab government have been numbered.

Talking to journalists in Islamabad, while taking a swipe at the PTI chairman, he said Imran should worry about his politics and we had ousted him and now the Punjab government will also face trouble because of days of the government have been numbered.

“Your house was also built and run from the American Consulate but we will raze the bogus narrative of Imran Khan to the ground and if there is any flaw in the law, it should be legislated,” Fazl added.

He further demanded from the incumbent rulers that the government should take action against the PTI leadership in foreign funding, BRT, and the helicopter case.

