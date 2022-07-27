Sindh CM approves Korangi crossing bridge project in Karachi

27 July,2022 05:14 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday approved the project of the Korangi crossing bridge in Karachi.

In this regard, a meeting was held in Karachi under the chairmanship of Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah to discuss Karachi’s various projects.

During the meeting, Murad instructed the administration to start work on various important projects in Karachi soon. He also approved the Korangi Crossing Bridge project.

In the meeting, the Hub Canal Project, 65 MGD Bulk Water supply project, and sea water osmosis Project were also discussed in detail.

According to Provincial Local Government Minister Nasir Shah, a 1.6 km long bridge will be built on the Korangi Crossing Bridge project, adding that Sindh CM ordered to complete the project within one year, the cost of this project will be Rs5 billion

