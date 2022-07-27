Imran Khan likely to make important announcement tonight

Pakistan Pakistan Imran Khan likely to make important announcement tonight

Imran Khan likely to make important announcement tonight

27 July,2022 04:37 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan is expected to make an important announcement tonight.

In his latest Tweet, the former PM thanked the nation for coming out spontaneously last evening in support of the Supreme Court decision upholding Constitution & the Law.

Imran Khan also announced that he will address people at 10:00pm tonight giving them our way forward for a sovereign Pakistan.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 27, 2022

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan declared Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling in the Punjab Chief Minister election "illegal" and ruled that Pervaiz Elahi will be the new Punjab Chief Minister.

"Deputy Speaker’s ruling is illegal. There is no legal justification for the Deputy Speaker’s ruling," said the Supreme Court.

The court ordered the Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman to administer the oath to Pervaiz Elahi at 11:30pm. In case the Punjab governor does not administer the oath to Elahi, President Dr Arif Alvi can do so instead, the court ruled. The SC also nullified all appointments made by ‘trustee CM’ Hamza Shahbaz.

The apex court also directed the Punjab chief secretary to issue Elahi’s CM notification and ordered Hamza Shehbaz to vacate the Chief Minister’s Office immediately.

A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and Justices Ijazul Ahsan and Munib Akhtar announced the decision.

The top court, in its short order, also declared all the appointments made by Hamza “illegal” and told the members of his cabinet to vacate their offices.

All of the advisers and assistants appointed by Hamza were also ordered to be relieved of their duties.