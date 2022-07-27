Early elections only option for govt: Sheikh Rashid

Rashid claimed that ruling PML-N is split into two faction.

27 July,2022 11:46 am

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday said that only option for the government is to go for early elections in the country.

Sheikh Rashid, in a tweet, said that PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz has been sent packing but instead JUI-F’s Fazlur Rehman is irked over the Supreme Court verdict.

The former minister also claimed that ruling PML-N is split into two faction as one section wants to cling to power while the other one wants to head to early elections.

He further said that government is busy in criticizing and threatening the apex court while country’s stock exchange has crashed and US dollar is soaring to Rs250.