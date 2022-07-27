CM Pervaiz Elahi reshuffles Punjab bureaucracy

CM has made important transfers including the CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana.

27 July,2022 11:33 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Soon after Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was declared Punjab Chief Minister by the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan, the newly appointed CM has started to reshuffle bureaucracy of the province.

The Punjab government has made important transfers including the CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, who has been removed from his post.

Bilal Siddique has been advised to report in the centre while DG anti-corruption Punjab has also been dismissed from his post.

Earlier, notification was issued by the Chief Secretary in which Muhammad Khan Bhatti was appointed as Principal Secretary to Punjab CM. Before this, Muhammad Khan Bhatti was working as Secretary Punjab Assembly.

Principal Secretary to Punjab CM Nabeel Awan, after being removed from his post was appointed as Principal Secretary to Governor of Punjab. While Inayatullah Lak has been decided to be appointed as Secretary Punjab Assembly.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declared Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling in the Punjab Chief Minister election "illegal" and ruled that Pervaiz Elahi will be the new Punjab Chief Minister.

The court ordered the Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman to administer the oath to Elahi but he did not follow the orders of SC. Later, Elahi took oath as the new Punjab CM in the wee hours of Wednesday. President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath of office to Pervaiz Elahi during a ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.