Fazlur Rehman to chair key meeting of PDM on Thursday

Pakistan Pakistan Fazlur Rehman to chair key meeting of PDM on Thursday

The meeting will be held at the Muslim House in Chak Shahzad on Thursday at 3:00pm.

27 July,2022 06:35 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has summoned a key meeting of the alliance on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

The meeting will be held at the Muslim House in Chak Shahzad on Thursday at 3:00pm which will be presided over by Maulana Fazlur Rehman. All heads of political parties in the PDM will attend the meeting.

According to sources, the recent Supreme Court s verdict on Punjab chief minister s election and overall political situation in the country will come under discussion.

