Muhammad Khan Bhatti appointed as Principal Secretary to CM Punjab

Pakistan Pakistan Muhammad Khan Bhatti appointed as Principal Secretary to CM Punjab

Muhammad Khan Bhatti has been appointed as Principal Secretary to CM Punjab Pervaiz Elahi.

27 July,2022 03:32 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Muhammad Khan Bhatti has been appointed as Principal Secretary to Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Dunya News reported on Wednesday.

Pervaiz Elahi has given first directive for the bureaucracy even before taking oath as CM Punjab and Chief Secretary Punjab has also issued the notification of Muhammad Khan Bhatti appointment.

"Mr Muhammad Ali Bhatti (BS-22), Secretary Provincial Assembly, Punjab is hereby transferred, with immediate effect and posted as Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Punjab," the notification says.

Meanwhile, Nabeel Awan has been appointed as Principal Secretary to Punjab Governor.



