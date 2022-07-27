Pervaiz Elahi takes oath as Punjab Chief Minister

President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath of office to Pervaiz Elahi at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

27 July,2022 02:27 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi took oath as the new Punjab Chief Minister in the wee hours of Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath of office to Pervaiz Elahi during a ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Wednesday after Punjab governor refused to do so.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan declared Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling in the Punjab Chief Minister election "illegal" and ruled that Pervaiz Elahi will be the new Punjab Chief Minister.

"Deputy Speaker’s ruling is illegal. There is no legal justification for the Deputy Speaker’s ruling," said the Supreme Court.

The court ordered the Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman to administer the oath to Pervaiz Elahi at 11:30pm. In case the Punjab governor does not administer the oath to Elahi, President Dr Arif Alvi can do so instead, the court ruled. The SC also nullified all appointments made by ‘trustee CM’ Hamza Shahbaz.

The apex court also directed the Punjab chief secretary to issue Elahi’s CM notification and ordered Hamza Shehbaz to vacate the Chief Minister’s Office immediately.

A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and Justices Ijazul Ahsan and Munib Akhtar announced the decision.

The top court, in its short order, also declared all the appointments made by Hamza “illegal” and told the members of his cabinet to vacate their offices.

All of the advisers and assistants appointed by Hamza were also ordered to be relieved of their duties.

