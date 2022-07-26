People's expectations for justice hurt by SC verdict: PM Shehbaz

People's expectations for justice hurt by SC verdict: PM Shehbaz

26 July,2022 11:46 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday while reacting to the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s verdict to strike down Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling on the Punjab chief minister’s election by declaring ‘illegal’ said that the apex court hurt people’s expectations for justice.

Taking to Twitter, Shehbaz penned that the constitution has assigned state powers to parliament, administration and judiciary but it has also mandated all the institutions to work within the specified limits.

“No institution can interfere in the authority of another and there will be no compromise on the supremacy of the Constitution and Parliament,” he wrote.

The requirement of the reputation of the judiciary and the quality of justice was that a full court should be formed so that justice would not only be done but also be seen to be done, but the judicial decision would fulfil the expectations of the legal community, citizens, the media and the people for justice,” PM added.



— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 26, 2022