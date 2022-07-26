Imran strongly condemns India's treatment of Imprisoned Yasin Malik

26 July,2022 05:19 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) -Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday condemned the torture faced by Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, saying that India’s fascist Modi regime continues to torture Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik in Tihar jail, forcing him to go on hunger strike.



Taking to Twitter, the former prime minister urged the international organizations of human rights to save the life of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik.



“I call on UNSG, UNHCHR &international human rights orgs to take action against India & save Yasin Malik’s life”, said Imran.

Imran expressed dismay over the Indian government’s callous attitude towards Yasin, saying that the life of the Kashmiri leader is in extreme danger.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 26, 2022