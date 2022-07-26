PM felicitates Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf on appointment as Kuwait’s premier
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday felicitated Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on his appointment as prime minister of Kuwait.
In a tweet, PM Sharif said he looked forward to working with the new Kuwaiti prime minister.
“I look forward to working closely with him to further strengthen Pakistan-Kuwait fraternal relations, rooted deep in shared values and commonality of interests,” he said.
— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 26, 2022