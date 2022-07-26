PTI Vandalism Case: ATC rejects Ejaz Chaudhry's interim bail plea

Pakistan Pakistan PTI Vandalism Case: ATC rejects Ejaz Chaudhry's interim bail plea

A case has been filed against Chaudhry in two police stations of Lahore, Gulberg and Bhatti Gate.

26 July,2022 12:06 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Anti-terrorism Court on Tuesday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ejaz Chaudhry’s plea of interim bail in the long march vandalism case.

The court rejected Ejaz’s plea after he did not appear before the court personally as the court had rejected his request of one-day exemption from appearing in the hearing of the case.

A case has been filed against Chaudhry in two police stations of Lahore, Gulberg and Bhatti Gate.

On the other hand, ATC extended interim bail of other PTI leaders including Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Hammad Azhar and others.

Among the PTI leaders, Hammad Azhar, Yasmin Rashid, Aslam Iqbal, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Musarat Cheema, Shafqat Mehmood, Mahmood-ur-Rashid, Andalib Abbas, Murad Ras, Yasir Gilani, Zubair Niazi and others appeared.

On behalf of the accused, Burhan Muazzam Advocate sought time for arguments after which ATC extended the interim bail of PTI leaders till August 5.