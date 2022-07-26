Rain, thundershower likely in various parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - More rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Sindh and Balochistan during the next twelve hours.

However, isolated heavy falls are likely in Kashmir, Punjab, Sindh and south Balochistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-three degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-eight, Karachi and Peshawar twenty-seven, Quetta twelve, Gilgit twenty-two, Murree fifteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-four degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Srinagar and Jammu, partly cloudy with chances of rain and thundershower in Leh, while partly cloudy to cloudy with chances of rain-wind and thundershower in Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar twenty-one degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-six, Leh fifteen, Pulwama and Anantnag nineteen, Shopian eighteen and Baramulla twenty degree centigrade.