PTI responsible for present economic crisis: Saad Rafique



26 July,2022 04:48 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday said that the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was responsible for the present economic crisis and inflation.

Talking to the media in Lahore, he said that the coalition government had taken all effective measures to put the country on the way to progress and prosperity.

He said that the PTI chief was introduced as a third alternative in politics and investment was made on him from inside and outside the country. But the project Imran Khan failed as it was launched with malafide intentions, he added.

He said there were some people who were not satisfied with this situation and still wanted to reverse it. Was this the service for the nation, he questioned.

He said that cases were made against those who demanded their rights and served as per constitution. "We have been coming to the courts for the last five years and attending the cases," he said, adding, "What we looted? Where is the looted money and why its evidence was not produced till today."

The minister said that similar allegations were also levelled against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former premier Nawaz Sharif despite the fact that the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) gave development projects of billions of rupees. Why were the allegations of development not levelled against them, he asked.

He questioned the funding for launching trends on social media through youtubers and Tiktokers, by Imran Khan.

He said that 2018 elections were snatched from them but they remained silent in the interest of the country. "What sin was committed, if we moved a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan," he questioned.

He said the PTI chief was responsible for this situation. He said, "People left him and joined our ranks," questioning, what violation of the constitution they committed? Whether the no-confidence was not in accordance with the constitution, he asked.

The minister said that the constitution gave the passage of no-confidence but it was being stopped. He contended that one decision should be made on one issue, adding that the judiciary could not re-write the constitution but could only interpret it and the interpretation should be as per constitution.

He questioned the propaganda launched for the last 11 years to present Imran Khan as a Mahatma and others as thieves.

He questioned his (Imran Khan) mahatma s status, adding that Imran Khan poised the youth by calling the opponents as corrupt.

Saad said that Imran Khan ruled the country for the last four years, but he destroyed the economy. He said that Imran Khan made questionable agreements with the International Monetary Fund and the incoming government was bound to fulfill the same and the present economic situation was the result of it.

