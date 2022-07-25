CM Punjab Election: SC resumes hearing on plea against Mazari's ruling

Pakistan Pakistan CM Punjab Election: SC resumes hearing on plea against Mazari's ruling

Hamza moves SC over full court bench formation on Punjab CM plea

25 July,2022 02:26 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial has resumed hearing on the petition filed by Chaudhry Parvez Elahi against Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling over the election of Punjab CM.

At the outset of the hearing, the chief justice observed that several former SCBA presidents were present in the courtroom. The ongoing case was directly related to the SC’s interpretation of Article 63-A, he remarked.

The bench called former Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Latif Afridi to the rostrum.

Afridi said the country’s current political situation was “very complicated”.

“Our former presidents held a meeting. The SCBA’s petition for review [of the Article 63-A interpretation] is pending adjudication,” he informed the court.

A full-court bench should be formed to avoid a constitutional crisis, he requested the court. “The crises are deepening. The entire system is at stake.”

In the last hearing on Saturday, the court had summoned the deputy speaker but his lawyer had come in his place. The SC had also issued notices to Hamza, Attorney General of Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf, Punjab Advocate General Shahzad Shaukat and the province’s chief secretary.

It ruled that Hamza should work as per the Constitution and law during the time period. “As the chief minister, Hamza Shehbaz will not use his powers for political gains,” it stressed.

Hamza moves SC over full court bench formation on Punjab CM plea

Chief Minister of Punjab Hamza Shahbaz Sharif filed a petition in Supreme Court to form a full court bench on the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

Appeals of deviant members against the Election Commission are also requested to be heard with a ruling case.

In the petition, it has been prayed that the ruling of Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Mohammad Mazari is correct as the Election Commission declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s letter of instructions against defecting members valid.

While it has also been pleaded that the letter by PML-Q head Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is also according to the law and constitution.

PPP files petition to become party in Punjab CM election case

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has filed a petition in the court to be considered as a party in the Punjab Chief Minister election case.

PPP leader Farooq Naek submitted the petition to the court on behalf of the political party.

The petitioner took the stance that PPP is the coalition party of the Punjab government and it’s sacrifices for democracy and judiciary are not hidden from anyone.

Therefore, PPP should be made a party in the case keeping in view the essentials of justice, added the petition.

Three people cannot decide country’s fate: Bilawal Bhutto

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto has reiterated that the coalition government only has one demand: the formation of a full bench to hear the case related to the Punjab CM’s election.

Coalition government was addressing a press conference in federal capital ahead of hearing by the apex court on Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s petition challenging the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker’s ruling.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto said that this cannot happen that three people decide the fate of this country. Three people cannot decide on whether this country will run on a democratic, elected or selective system,” he said.

He repeated “It cannot be possible that three people change Pakistan’s 1973 Constitution with just the stroke of a pen”.

Maryam says impact of court verdicts stays for decades

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz on Monday said that impact of Supreme Court’s verdicts stays for decades and intensifies over time.

Coalition government was addressing a press conference in federal capital ahead of hearing by the apex court on Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s petition challenging the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker’s ruling.

Maryam alleged that petitions were being filed with the court and were not being fixed or were facing delay but the SC was opened at night so that PTI can submit a petition against ruling of PA Deputy Speaker.

Our justice system is such that when a petition is filed, the people already know what bench will be constituted and the decision that will be given, she said.

Maryam gave several examples of the PML-N’s legal woes, claiming that the party’s leaders were being discriminated against.

She said that since Hamza was elected chief minister of Punjab, he was not being allowed to work. “He goes from parliament to court, and back and forth. What justice is this?”

The PML-N vice president pointed out that there were many respected judges appointed to the apex court and questioned why they were not involved in hearing the PML-N’s cases.

“One or two judges, who have always been anti-PML-N and anti-government, they are repeatedly included in the bench,” she said.

During the press conference, Maryam alleged that court decisions were favouring the PTI even though they were mocking the judicial system.

PML-N once again preparing to attack Supreme Court: Fawad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz (PML-N) has once again planned to attack the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Talking to media, Fawad said, "The PML-N is saying to form a full bench. This authority belongs to the Chief Justice, but there is no need to interpret any legal point in this case."