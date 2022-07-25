PPP files petition to become party in Punjab CM election case

PPP files petition to become party in Punjab CM election case

25 July,2022 12:28 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Monday filed a petition in the court to be considered as a party in the Punjab Chief Minister election case.

PPP leader Farooq Naek submitted the petition to the court on behalf of the political party.

The petitioner took the stance that PPP is the coalition party of the Punjab government and it’s sacrifices for democracy and judiciary are not hidden from anyone.

Therefore, PPP should be made a party in the case keeping in view the essentials of justice, added the petition.

