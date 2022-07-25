Minor girl dies after falling into open manhole in Lahore

25 July,2022 02:44 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A minor girl was killed when she accidently fell into an open manhole in Naz Town area of Lahore on Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, two-year-old was playing in the street near her house in Naz Town area when she fell into the open manhole. Rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved the dead body from the manhole after a hectic effort of one hour.

Meanwhile, the local residents staged a protest against the sad incident and demanded legal action against WASA officials.

