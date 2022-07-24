Solider martyred in gun battle with terrorists in DI Khan : ISPR

24 July,2022 11:10 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in a gunfight with terrorists in the Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) district, the military’s media affairs wing said on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the encounter took place on July 23, adding the troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location.

However, during an intense exchange of fire Lance Naik Mujeeb Ur Rehman, a resident of Lakki Marwat embraced martyrdom after fighting gallantly.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, the ISPR said.