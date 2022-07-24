Chaudhry Shujaat likely to appear before SC over letter issue

24 July,2022 08:20 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has left for Islamabad after he was summoned by the Supreme Court of Pakistan over his letter to deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari during the Punjab Chief Minister election.

Former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain along with his son Federal Minister Salik Hussain left from Lahore to Islamabad.

He may decide to appear in the hearing of the petition filed by the Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi against the deputy speaker’s ruling tomorrow.

