Coalition to move SC over full court bench formation on CM poll plea

24 July,2022 04:47 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The ruling alliance on Sunday decided to file a plea in the Supreme Court for the formation of a full court to hear the petition filed against the Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling in favour of the election of Hamza Shahbaz as Chief Minister.

In their joint declaration, the ruling allied parties unanimously said it will be fair that full court comprising all respected judges of the Supreme Court should hear the Supreme Court Bar Association review petition.

The declaration further said PTI Chairman is repeatedly creating chaos in politics to avoid accountability, conceal his corruption and gain powers through backdoor.

The ruling coalition reiterated its commitment to move forward together at every forum and every field.