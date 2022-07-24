Karachi rains: PM assures Sindh CM of providing all possible aid

24 July,2022 04:26 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday in a message to the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the federal government would provide all possible support to the provincial government in this difficult situation.

The prime minister also directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to fully assist the provincial governments and the departments concerned.

He said the protection of the properties and lives of the people in the low-lying areas should be ensured.

The prime minister also desired that the elected representatives should supervise the rescue and relief activities launched by the relevant departments.