PTI to hold important meeting to consult on political situation

24 July,2022 02:46 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An important meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will be held on Sunday under the chairmanship of Imran Khan, in which matters regarding the ruling of the Deputy Speaker in the Punjab Assembly and the hearing of the Supreme Court (SC) on it will be considered.

In the meeting to be held at Bani Gala, the residence of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, there will be a consultation on the future strategy of the country’s political situation.

The PTI leadership will thoroughly discuss the situation of the Punjab Assembly and they will also consult on the PTI cases under hearing in the Supreme Court.

Furthermore, the proposals pertaining to the upcoming general elections will also be considered, along with consultation on matters related to the anti-government movement.

