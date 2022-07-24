CM takes notice of Punjab Bar Council Secretary's murder in Lahore

24 July,2022 11:05 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) –The Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Hamza Shahbaz has taken notice of Administrative Secretary Punjab Bar Council Ashraf Rahi’s murder and asked for a report from CCPO.

Ashraf Rahi was shot dead by unknown gunmen on Sunday.

According to the police, the firing incident took place near Usman Chowk in Badami Bagh area of Lahore. The victim was the secretary of the Rahi Bar Council. Unidentified persons opened fire at the car of the 50-year-old and fled from the spot.

Meanwhile, police has shifted the body to the mortuary for post-mortem and an investigation is also underway.

While taking notice of the tragic incident, the Punjab CM ordered the immediate arrest of the suspects. He also expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the family of the deceased Ashraf Rahi.

