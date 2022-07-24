Low-lying areas inundated as heavy rain lashes Karachi

24 July,2022 10:14 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Karachi is at the verge of urban flooding due to the third spell of monsoon. Heavy rainfall in different areas of Karachi and other cities including Hyderabad has led to problems for the locals due to inundation of low-lying areas.

According to the Meteorological Department, the rains are expected to continue till July 26. More rain with wind and thundershower is expected in Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

However, scattered heavy falls are likely in south Punjab, lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and eastern Balochistan while very heavy falls in Sindh.