Punjab CM Hamza's status in danger, read written judgment of Supreme Court

23 July,2022 10:07 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) in its short written verdict on Saturday wrote that the status of chief minister-elect Hamza Shahbaz is under a cloud after the Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker failed to justify the ruling.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising of Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhter allowed Hamza Shahbaz to stay as a “trustee” Punjab chief minister until it resumes hearing on Monday on the plea filed by PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi against Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari’s ruling, rejecting PML-Q lawmakers’ votes during the election for the province’s chief executive.

The top court also ordered the PA deputy speaker to ensure that the relevant record summoned by the court including the letter of the PML-Q president Ch Shujaat Hussain on the basis of which the impugned ruling has been passed shell be filed on record.

