Ahsan Iqbal hopes SC will not take any action that would lead to uncertainty

23 July,2022 06:18 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday hoped that Supreme Court (SC) will not take any step that would increase the situation of unrest in the country.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore, Ahsan Iqbal alleged that former premier Imran Khan wants to use judiciary for his own political benefits. He also said the country’s economy is just one wrong decision away that could lead the country to economic catastrophe.

He said that the case of the Punjab CM election is quite pivotal and a full court should hear the case, adding that Punjab is being ruled without the presence of cabinet.

The federal minister for planning said, “I don t know whether the army has been mobilized or not”. Hitting out at the former premier, he said that Imran Khan is habitual of using the state institutions after facing political defeats.

Iqbal further said that maybe Imran wants NRO in the foreign funding case through army’s proposal related to the negotiation. “We are under pressure, Punjab is running without a cabinet.” He said Imran Niazi is continuously pressurizing the state institutions.

“The PTI chairman has been involved in tarnishing the image of the Supreme Court while the leadership of his party would have faced disqualification over contempt of court,” the PML-N leader said.

Iqbal posed question and said why an action against Imran Khan has not been taken over the contempt of court. He added that the former premier had never been summoned over the contempt of court.

Federal Minister lambasted Imran Khan and said the former prime minister wants to drag Pakistan to political crisis. He alleged that Imran Khan continues to work on the agendas of agitation and mischief.