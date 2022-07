SC restores Hamza Shahbaz's interim Punjab CM status

SC restores Hamza Shahbaz's interim Punjab CM status

23 July,2022 04:21 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Supreme Court of Pakistan on Saturday while restoring July 1 status has made Hamza Shahbaz as interim Punjab Chief Minister.

A three-member bench of teh apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial read out the sourt verdict.

In its verdict, the top court restored Hamza Shahbaz s July 1 of interim CM.