People won't allow Zardari-Sharif mafia to continue its loot: Imran

23 July,2022 02:39 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday said that in just over three months the Zardari - Sharif mafia has brought the country to its knees politically and economically.

Former prime minister, in his message on Twitter, said that PML-N and PPP want to save their illegally accumulated wealth amassed over 30 years of plundering Pakistan.

The PTI Chairman further said that he can say with certainty after his interaction with nation and its response to his call that people of Pakistan have had enough and will not allow these mafias to continue their loot and plunder.

The former premier warned that country is not far from Sri Lanka moment when public pours out into streets.