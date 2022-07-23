PTI stages countrywide protests against Deputy Speaker ruling in CM Punjab election

In various cities, the PTI supports blocked the roads by burning tyres which caused traffic jams.

23 July,2022 05:18 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Following Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s call, the PTI workers staged countrywide protests against Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari’s ruling in the Chief Minister Punjab election in which Hamza Shahbaz was declared winner against Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

The protests were held in several cities across the country including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Hyderabad, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Gujrat, Attock and Bahawalpur.

In Lahore, hundreds of PTI workers gathered at the Liberty Chowk after PTI chief Imran Khan asked the masses to take to the streets and chanted slogans against Dost Mazari’s ruling.

In Islamabad, the PTI workers staged a protest against Dost Mazari’s ruling outside F/9 Park and chanted slogans against the decision. In Rawalpindi, PTI workers staged a protest at the Chandni Chowk.

Protests were also held in different parts of Karachi including Nursary area at the Shahra-e-Faisal and Teen Talwar area in Clifton where PTI workers blocked roads in protest against the controversial ruling of the Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly.

In Peshawar, hundreds of PTI workers gathered at Hashtnagri Chowk on the call of PTI chief Imran Khan and chanted slogans against the government. Protests were also reported from other cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Hyderabad, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers came face to face with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) workers. However, police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

In Faisalabad, hundreds of PTI workers gathered at the Ghanta Ghar Chowk on the call of PTI chief and chanted slogans against Dost Mazari and in favour of Imran Khan.

In Gujrat, the home constituency of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the PTI supporters surrounded Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi House and chanted slogans against Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Protests were also held at Dua Chowk in Rahim Yar Khan, Fawara Chowk in Bahawalpur, Yadgar Chowk in Sheikhupura, Fawara Chowk in Attock in which PTI workers chanted slogans against government, Asif Zardari and Dost Mazari.

