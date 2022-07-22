PM Shehbaz lauds Shujaat for support in Punjab CM election

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz lauds Shujaat for support in Punjab CM election

PM Shehbaz lauds Shujaat for support in Punjab CM election

22 July,2022 11:11 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday thanked Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain for supporting Hamza Shahbaz in the crucial make-or-break Punjab Chief Minister election.

Taking to Twitter, PM penned that “Chaudhry Shujaat once again revived the democratic tradition of his great father and family and his role is a victory for democracy and constitutional values for which I pay tribute to Shujaat Hussain, his family and colleagues.”

He further wrote that former President Asif Ali Zardari has played a historic role in the constitution, democracy and the people. Former President Zardari’s political tolerance ended the crisis.

— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 22, 2022