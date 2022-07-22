Now rules of game will be same for everyone: Maryam Nawaz

22 July,2022 07:00 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Friday said ahead of Hamza Shahbaz’s possible victory in the Punjab CM election said that now the rules of the game will be the same for everyone.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote that PML-N has not forgotten the treatment done to the party, adding that now the rules of the game will be the same for all, otherwise the PMLN will do it in a better way.

Earlier, in another tweet, Maryam Nawaz while launching a tirade against former PM and PTI chairman Imran Khan said that the one who preaches freedom from slavery considers his members worse than slaves.

In her latest Tweet, the PML-N vice president wrote that Imran Khan is campaigning for the one whom he used to call “Punjab’s biggest dacoit” and is ready to make him chief executive of the province.

She said the one who claimed of building a great nation does not even have its own candidate for the Chief Ministership, adding that there is a difference between giving the province on contract.

Maryam Nawaz went on to say that the people of Punjab had given the mandate to Nawaz Sharif in 2018, which was taken away from him through fraud.