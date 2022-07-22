Pervaiz moves SC against police security in provincial assembly's hall

22 July,2022 12:42 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Friday filed a petition in the Supreme Court (SC) against the police security in the hall of the provincial assembly.

The Speaker Punjab Assembly requested in the petition to order the IG Punjab that no policeman should enter the assembly hall and the sergeants should be allowed to secure the area.

He stated after losing the majority in the Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz is not ready to accept defeat and therefore efforts are being made by PML-N to disrupt the elections by taking unconstitutional measures.

The Supreme Court has ordered clean and transparent elections on July 1, he added.

He further mentioned an illegal notice has been issued for the appointment of police in place of sergeants in the assembly hall.

Hamza Shahbaz, Deputy Speaker, Chief Secretary and IG Punjab have been made parties in the petition.

