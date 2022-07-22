CM Punjab Election: Fawad Ch asks PML-N to accept defeat

Fawad advised political parties to hold dialogue on the framework of the next general elections.

22 July,2022 12:35 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Friday asked Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to accept defeat and leave the Punjab government.

Taking to Twitter, former federal minister Fawad wrote that the country cannot bear political instability and everyone should realize their responsibility in this context.

Session of the Punjab Assembly (PA) for the election of the provincial chief minister (CM) will be held today (Friday) at 4pm under the chairmanship of Deputy Speaker Dost Khan Mazari.

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Pervaiz Elahi is the candidate for the CM chair from PTI and alliance, while CM Hamza Shahbaz is Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its ally parties’ candidate.

According to the current situation PTI and allies have 188 seats in the provincial assembly and PML-N has 183 seats with the support of its allies.