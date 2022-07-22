ECP issues notification of triumph of Raja Sagheer of PML-N from PP-7

22 July,2022 11:40 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued notification of the triumph of Raja Sagheer of PML-N from PP-7 Rawalpindi.

The notification of other nineteen new elected members of Punjab Assembly was issued by the election commission on Thursday.

On Thursday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) plea for a recount for the PP-7 Rawalpindi of the Punjab Assembly.