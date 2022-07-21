Pervaiz, Moonis Elahi refuse to meet Asif Zardari

21 July,2022 09:54 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PML-Q) leader Pervaiz Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi on Thursday refused to meet Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

The PPP co-chairman visited Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s resident and expressed the desire before the Shujaat to meet with Parvaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi but both went out of the house after hearing Zardari’s arrival and refused to meet him.

Earlier, Asif Ali Zardari had a meeting with Shujaat Hussain, after the meeting, the former president made the victory sign while leaving.

While the Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik and Rukhsana Bangash were also present in the meeting.

