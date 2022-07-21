Zardari tried to pit Chaudhry brothers against each other: Shiekh Rashid

21 July,2022 06:31 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former Interior Minister Shiekh Rashid on Thursday said Asif Ali Zardari tried to pit the Chaudhry brothers against each other but Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will be the Punjab Chief Minister despite his failed attempts.

Sheikh Rashid in a press conference today said that the blind incumbent rulers are talking about initiating proceedings against Imran Khan under Article 6 but if they do that it will be the last nail in the government’s coffin.

“In the upcoming days, Pakistan could reach a position where no party can be able to rule, and If IMF does not give money then the dollar will hit Rs245,” Rashid warned.

He further said that Asif Zardari tried to pit the Chaudhry brothers against each other but Pervaiz Elahi will be the next Punjab Chief Minister.