Some PTI MPAs will not vote for Pervaiz Elahi, claims Rana Sanaullah

21 July,2022 05:47 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday ahead of the high-stakes Punjab Chief Minister election to be held on Friday claimed that some Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab Assembly members will not vote for Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the election.



Addressing the press conference, Rana said that Imran Khan himself is engaged in horse trading, adding that the PTI government was based on PML-N candidates. Some PTI members will not vote for Pervaiz Elahi, he added.



Commenting on PML-N defeat in Punjab by-polls, Rana said that the party supported all the candidates in by-elections with sincerity but voters did not accept the candidates in future, and the parliamentary board will decide regarding giving tickets to turncoats.

Regarding the newly appointed NAB chairman, he said the federal cabinet has approved the appointment of Aftab Sultan as NAB chairman, adding that he is a hard-working man and he will create a new history in NAB and advance the process of accountability in the best way.