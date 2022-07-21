ECP notifies 19 newly elected Punjab MPAs

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secured 15 seats in the by-election.

21 July,2022 01:46 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued notifications for 19 newly elected MPAs of Punjab Assembly.

The notification of successful candidate of PP-7 Rawalpindi is likely to be issued soon.

It may be noted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerged victorious in the majority of the seats in the crucial by-elections on the 20 Punjab Assembly.

Out of 20, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secured 15 seats, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz clinched four seats and one seat was secured by an independent candidate.