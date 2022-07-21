Imran gets interim bail till July 30 in vandalism case

21 July,2022 01:17 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Thursday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till July 30 in 10 cases pertaining to alleged vandalism during the party’s Azadi March held on May 25.

Jugdge Kamran Basharat Mufti heard the cases against Imran Khan. While the judge approved an application filed by the ex-prime minister seeking exemption from personal appearance and extended his interim bail.

During the course of the proceedings, Imran Khan’s counsel pleaded with the court to also grant his client interim bail in a case registered in Kohsar police station. At this, the judge remarked that since he was seeking a fresh bail in the case, personal appearance of the suspect is necessary.

Session Judge said that the case number 425 has fresh bail so the order will be given when the suspect while appear while the junior lawyer prayed to the court to extend the date of the hearing of fresh bail. Accepting the plea, the court also extended the date of the hearing of fresh bail till July 30

At least 15 cases had been registered against Imran Khan in different police stations in the federal capital after the PTI’s long march.