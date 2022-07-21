CM Punjab directs authorities to remain alert in wake of rains in Lahore, other cities

21 July,2022 11:28 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has directed authorities concerned to remain alert in the wake of rains in Lahore and other cities.

In a statement, he asked elected representatives to go out in the field and monitor the drainage work in their areas.

Calling the need to utilize all the resources for drainage from low-lying areas, Hamza Shahbaz urged to complete the drainage work in minimum time.

Heavy rain in provincial capital inundated low-lying areas. The rainwater entered the houses located in the low-lying areas of the city. Roads were submerged under rainwater causing problems to the flow of traffic.