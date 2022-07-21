Lahore rain breaks 20-year record of showers, low-lying areas inundated

Three died in rain-related incidents in Lahore.

21 July,2022 10:58 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - After a heavy spell of rains have commenced in Pakistan, heavy rain was reported from different parts of the country including Lahore. 20-year record of rain has been broken after 234 milimetre rainfall has been recored in seven hours.

The highest rainfall was recorded in Tajpura at 238 mm.

Due to the rain, a woman lost her life in Lahore.The woman, who was a resident of Salamat Pura died after roof of her house fell on her. The house was very old and not in a good shape. Earlier, two gilrs had lost their lives in Gujrat in rain incidents.

On the other hand, two children died in rain related incidents where roof of their houses fell on them.

Heavy rain in provincial capital inundated low-lying areas. The rainwater entered the houses located in the low-lying areas of the city. Roads were submerged under rainwater causing problems to the flow of traffic.

Rain was also reported in areas like Lakshmi Chowk, Mall Road, Shimla Pahari, Data Darbar, Gulshan Ravi, Samanabad, Green Town, Multan Road, Ferozepur Road, Band Road, Sabzazar, Mughalpura and other areas of the city.

Heay rainfall is recorded in different areas of Lahore while 141 mm rain has been recorded in Mughalpura, 126 in Lakshmi Chowk and 101 mm rain in Nishtar town.

The electricity transmission system has been severely affected by the rain in Lahore.

As per details, more than 100 feeders of LESCO tripped. Many areas are without power due to tripped feeders and other technical problems.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has directed authorities concerned to remain alert in the wake of rains in Lahore and other cities.

In a statement, he asked elected representatives to go out in the field and monitor the drainage work in their areas.