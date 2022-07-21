PM Shehbaz summons federal cabinet meeting

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz summons federal cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the federal cabinet meeting.

21 July,2022 05:34 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the federal cabinet meeting to be held today (Wednesday) in Islamabad to discuss economic and political situation in the country, Dunya News reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the federal cabinet meeting to be held at the Prime Minister’s office. According to sources, important decisions are expected to be taken in the federal cabinet meeting.

Sources said that the cabinet will give approval of Rs 1.50 increase in electricity price for K-Electric consumers while the appointment of the appointment of the chairman of the Federal Land Commission is also part of the agenda of the cabinet meeting.

The approval of multi-modal air and road corridor for Afghanistan is also included in the cabinet agenda. Sources said that trade in goods agreement between Pakistan and Turkey is also part of the agenda.

The cabinet will give approval to provide money to the Afghan government to start three Pakistani hospitals in Afghanistan. Approval will also be given to import two lakh tonnes of urea fertilizer from China.

