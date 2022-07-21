PTI rejects ECP decision to postpone Sindh LG election, NA-245 by-polls

Pakistan Pakistan PTI rejects ECP decision to postpone Sindh LG election, NA-245 by-polls

Khurram Sher Zaman said that we will move court against the decision of the ECP.

21 July,2022 05:27 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman on Wednesday rejected Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decision to postpone Sindh Local Government (LG) election and National Assembly constituency NA-245 by-election, Dunya News reported.

Addressing a press conference along with other PTI leaders in Karachi, Khurram Sher Zaman said that all political parties were preparing for the second phase of LG election in Sindh and the ECP has no justification to postpone these elections just three days before the polling day.

He said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) succeeded in postponing the LG election with the help of Election Commission of Pakistan.

Khurram Sher Zaman said that we reject the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan and added that we will move court against the decision of the ECP.

