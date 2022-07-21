Two killed, 23 in road accidents in Lahore

21 July,2022 05:22 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed and 23 other were wounded in two separate road accidents in Lahore on Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the first accident occurred at the Multan Road where a rashly driven trailer collided with a van, killing a 20-year-youth on the spot and injuring 20 other persons.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

The second accident occurred in Chung area where a woman lost her life while three other persons sustained injuries in the tragic accident. The dead and injured were shifted to hospital by rescue teams.

