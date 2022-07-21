Balochistan reports 12 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

The number of total confirmed patients in Balochistan surged to 35,690 in the province on Wednesday.

21 July,2022 05:20 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) – At least 12 more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,690 in the province on Wednesday.

According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,562,052 people were screened for the virus till July 20 (Wednesday), out of which 12 more persons were reported positive in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 35,240 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

