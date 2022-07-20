PTI MPA Ch Masood wasn't bribed, says Ataullah Tarar

20 July,2022 10:17 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Home Minister Ataullah Tarar on Wednesday while presenting the resignation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Masood said that the process of resignation in Punjab has started and more resignations could also come in the coming days.

It should be noted that the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former federal information minister Fawad Chaudhary and opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Sabtain Khan while levelling allegations said that one of their member of the assembly has defected and left for Turkey after taking Rs400 million. They alleged that Asif Ali Zardari has again started horse trading.

Reacting to the news conference of PTI leader Fawad Ch, Ataullah Tarar said that the PTI has one again start making hue and cry.

Regarding PTI leader’s claims about the Rahim Yar Khan MPA, Ata Tarar said that Chaudhry Masood Ahmed had resigned in April and lambasted the opposition party for not being aware of its own members. The minister said that PTI s MPA Chaudhry Masood had resigned on April 3, 2022 as he was not satisfied with his party s politics and unjust in the PTI, adding that the PML-N had never accused its MPA Jalil Ahmed Sharaqpuri of being bribed for his resignation.

The Punjab Home Minister further said that PTI has once again started crying, more resignations are likely to come.

Tarar went on to say that only 100 members out of 188 participated in the parliamentary party meeting of the PTI and PML-Q which was attended by Shah Mahmood Qureshi. He alleged that the PML-N MPs being allegedly bribed by Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi.

The provincial minister said that previous PTI government had plundered the national exchequer, adding that they tried to project a fake narrative after being removed from the government.